Cavaliers sign first-round draft pick Collin Sexton

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers signed 2018 NBA Draft pick Collin Sexton, the team announced in a news release on Wednesday.

The Cavs selected the 6-foot-2 point guard with the eighth overall pick in last month’s draft.

Sexton started in 32 games for Alabama, where he averaged 19.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He was the 2017-2018 Newcomer of the Year and Co-Freshman of the Year, as well as 2017-2018 AP Honorable Mention All-American.

Sexton will wear jersey No. 2 for Cavs, which was most-recently worn by Kyrie Irving before he went to Boston last year.

After four-straight appearances in the NBA Finals, the Cavs are in rebuilding mode with the departure of 14-time All-Star LeBron James to the Lakers. Jeff Green signed with the Wizards and Jose Calderon agreed to a deal with the Pistons.

