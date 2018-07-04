1 dead, 1 injured in early morning shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on E. 128th St. between Hlavin Ave. and Beachwood Ave.

Police and EMS confirmed one person, who has not been identified, was killed in the shooting. A second person was taken to a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators put up crime scene tape across a two-block area of E. 128th St. where they found a gun and several bullet casings.

A car next to the dead body, an SUV, and a house all have bullet holes in them.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.