Two found guilty in murder of beloved Cleveland bartender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Two people have been found guilty for the murder of a local bartender in October of 2016.

A jury on Tuesday found Nigel Brunson and Anita Hollins guilty of 22 charges, including aggravated murder and armed robbery.

On Oct. 24, 2016, three men, including Brunson, entered the Cooley Lounge with guns and robbed those inside the bar.

Prosecutors say during the robbery, 44-year-old bartender Melissa Brinker was ordered into the back office. When Brunson went to check on her, he saw she was still alive and shot her point-blank.

Hollins was charged because she told the men to rob the bar. She had a previous grudge stemming from an August 2016 incident.

“Anita Hollins and her gang of assassins went to the bar for one purpose: to execute another human being,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley in a release. “Sadly they succeeded in their mission, and for that they will pay for the rest of their lives.”

Both defendants face life in prison without the possibility of parole. No sentencing date has been set yet.

Another defendant in the case pled guilty before the trial began. Once the trial began, yet another defendant pled guilty. A fifth defendant asked for a trial by judge instead of jury. That verdict will be announced at a later date.

Officials said the entire robbery was captured on video and forensic evidence linked the suspects to the crime.

Read more, here.