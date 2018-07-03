‘Thank you 73’: Today is Joe Thomas Day in Cleveland!

CLEVELAND -– Earlier this year, the city of Cleveland proclaimed July 3 as Joe Thomas Day to honor the 10-time Pro-Bowler.

The Cleveland Browns left tackle announced his retirement in March, citing knee and back injuries preventing him from playing at the required level.

Shortly after, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson signed the proclamation making 7-3 a day to celebrate No. 73.

“Mr. Thomas has remained tirelessly committed to the people of Cleveland and his hard work is to be commended. He was integral part of the Cleveland Browns organization. His many contributions to the Cleveland community are appreciated and his retirement is well-deserved,” the mayor wrote in the resolution.

View image on Twitter Thomas had an entertaining responde on Twitter: We ‘re trying to help you out on that one — here is an excuse for your boss: Thomas played in seven games last season before tearing his left triceps on Oct. 22. Until then, he never missed a snap in his NFL career, playing 10,363 consecutive snaps, which is believed to be the longest in league history.

