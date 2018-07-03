Storewide renovation complete at Steelyard Commons Walmart

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A remodel touching nearly every department of the Walmart Supercenter at Steelyard Commons is complete.
Customers will have a chance to see the improvements following a grand opening ribbon-cutting at 8 a.m. Friday.
Almost every department in the store has been refreshed.
According to a release from Walmart, improvements include the following:
- State-of-the-art electronics department that allows customers to try laptops, tablets and other technology prior to purchase
- Redesigned infants department with strollers at floor level and easier access to everyday essentials like diapers and formula
- Larger assortment of industrial and power tools in hardware
- New layout and larger assortment in intimates
- Refreshed pharmacy with new consultation room
- Walmart Pickup lounge conveniently located at front of store
- New, free-standing Walmart MoneyCenter offering a variety of in-store financial services
- Updated self-checkouts to save customers time
- Brighter lighting throughout the store
- Easier to navigate: improved store flow, wider aisles, lower fixtures for better line of sight
From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the store will host activities including Tony the Tiger, M&Ms, the Monster drink van and more.
According to the release, Walmart previously announced plans to spend $94 million over the next year in Ohio through the remodeling of 27 stores and the roll-out of several in-store and online innovations.
41.499320 -81.694361