Storewide renovation complete at Steelyard Commons Walmart

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A remodel touching nearly every department of the Walmart Supercenter at Steelyard Commons is complete.

Customers will have a chance to see the improvements following a grand opening ribbon-cutting at 8 a.m. Friday.

Almost every department in the store has been refreshed.

According to a release from Walmart, improvements include the following:

State-of-the-art electronics department that allows customers to try laptops, tablets and other technology prior to purchase

Redesigned infants department with strollers at floor level and easier access to everyday essentials like diapers and formula

Larger assortment of industrial and power tools in hardware

New layout and larger assortment in intimates

Refreshed pharmacy with new consultation room

Walmart Pickup lounge conveniently located at front of store

New, free-standing Walmart MoneyCenter offering a variety of in-store financial services

Updated self-checkouts to save customers time

Brighter lighting throughout the store

Easier to navigate: improved store flow, wider aisles, lower fixtures for better line of sight

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the store will host activities including Tony the Tiger, M&Ms, the Monster drink van and more.

According to the release, Walmart previously announced plans to spend $94 million over the next year in Ohio through the remodeling of 27 stores and the roll-out of several in-store and online innovations.