× Rootstown school employee arrested for possessing ‘material exploitive of children’

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio – The Rootstown school district has contacted parents about a former school employee who has been arrested for possession of “materials considered exploitive of children.”

In a recorded call to parents on Tuesday, Superintendent Andrew Hawkins told parents that Andrew Shonk, who was employed by Portage County ESC and assigned to the Rootstown local schools from 2006-2012 as a technology specialist, was arrested by law enforcement agents. Some of the material found in his possession included Rootstown students from the time he was at the schools.

Hawkins told parents that the district has been working with the FBI since learning of the investigation, adding that they are “deeply saddened and frustrated” by the allegations against Shonk.

The district is asking parents and staff who might have any information on this to contact the Cleveland office of the FBI immediately at 216-522-1400.