Pics of ‘breastfeeding’ dad go viral

STURGEON BAY, Wisconsin — It’s something you don’t see very often — a man breastfeeding a baby.

But when Max Neubauer’s wife, April, had complications following an emergency c-section, he jumped at the opportunity to be the first to breastfeed their new daughter Rosalia.

“I was like ‘This is the greatest night of my life, I can’t believe this is happening,'” Cybil Martin-Dennehy, a nurse who developed a supplemental nursing system, told WBAY.

She had used the system — which included a suction cup nipple and syringe — with other moms. But, she said no dads had ever given it a try.

“Usually I get a look of disbelief. Like, why would I even ask something so crazy,” Martin-Dennehy said. “But Max was 100%. He was like ‘heck yes, let’s do this.'”

“I said ‘I’m already shirtless’ and I’ll try just about anything once,” Neubauer said. “Everybody got pretty excited and we went for it.”

The baby took to the nipple shield with no problem. Neubauer joked that it was his tattoo.

“I think that’s really what did it was the ‘mom’ tattoo right there with the baby,” he said.

Neubauer posted pictures of his breastfeeding adventure to Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, they have been liked more than 43-thousand times, shared nearly 30-thousand times, and have more than six-thousand comments.

“This super rad nurse made an epically killer offer, and I was fortunate enough to slap on a suction cup fake nipple,” Neubauer wrote in his post. “Being the first to breast feed da baby!!!! ‘I did it for the moms’ Eat your heart out!!”

Martin-Dennehy hopes what happened with Max will be a lesson to others in the medical field.

“I really hope it encourages other nurses that, you know, sometimes you can think outside of the box,” she said.

“It never hurts to ask,” she continued. “The worst somebody can tell you is ‘no’ and that they don’t want to do it. Or you can let dad be a part of this really special moment.”

Max and April joked that they feel bad for their daughter in high school. They say they are going to proudly hang the picture over their fireplace for all to see.