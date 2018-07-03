Paramedic accused of stealing money from man killed in crash

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A paramedic was arrested after Columbiana County Sheriff’s deputies say he stole money from a man killed in a crash.

Emergency workers responded to Saltwell Road in Center Township just before 9 p.m. on June 18.

The police report said the victim was working on a new engine on his truck and it appeared the accelerator became stuck. The driver, 72-year-old Melvin Bricker, couldn’t stop and crashed into some trees. He died at the scene.

While workers moved the body, a firefighter saw a John McGuire take the money clip out of Bricker’s pocket, the report said.

Deputies questioned McGuire, 56, of Beloit, and found the money clip in his pocket.

Court records said the EMT was charged with theft. He posted bond on Monday.