Missing: Sophia Grace Lally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Sophia Grace Lally, 17, was last seen June 18 in Cleveland Heights.

Sophia is 5'2" tall and weighs around 137 pounds.

She has tattoos on her right shoulder and stomach.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Heights police at 216-321-1234.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**