Man takes Oberlin police on slow speed chase in stolen ambulance

OBERLIN, OHIO - A Cleveland man is behind bars and charged with two felonies, after taking police on a slow speed police chase behind the wheel of a stolen ambulance, according to Oberlin Police.

The bizarre joy ride turned police pursuit was caught on both dash camera and body camera video around 8 p.m. last Friday.

"It was a crime of opportunity," said Oberlin Police Lt. Mike McCloskey. "Keys were left in the ignition and the vehicle was running."

Oberlin Police say the Physicians Ambulance was stolen from a Westlake Hospital Friday. The driver identified as Michael Zunk of Cleveland. According to a police report, Zunk while driving held his index finger out of the window as if to signal, wait a minute to officers in pursuit and then gave a thumbs up signal but never pulled over.

"He did indicate after he was arrested, he felt there was a hit on him, that people were out to get him," explained the Lieutenant.

Thanks to GPS tracking the company was able to locate the ambulance on the move as it drove towards Oberlin. Zunk was cited for operating a vehicle without a license and charged with failure to comply with the order of a police officer, along with receiving stolen property.

Lt. McCloskey says it's not clear why the ambulance was stolen or what Zunk was planning to do next but they are grateful this odd crime didn't escalate and no one was hurt.

"We were fortunate in this instance it was low speed 35-40 miles per hour and we were able to resolve it safely."