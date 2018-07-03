× Lorain Law Enforcement officials have new tool to help collect every last clue

LORAIN – Local police have a better chance than ever at collecting every last clue thanks to a new crime scene evidence van.

Lorain and Elyria police ,and the sheriff’s office, worked together to obtain a $300,000 local government safety capital grant through the Ohio Development Services Agency.

Lorain Prosecutor Dennis Will contributed $50,000 from the law enforcement trust fund to help fund the vehicle.

The agencies will now be able to use van at major crime scenes.