CLEVELAND-- Rain and storms moved in Cuyahoga County Tuesday afternoon.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said drivers need to watch out for heavy rain along Interstate 90 east of downtown Cleveland.

ODOT cameras show high water on I-90 east at Dead Man's Curve. Traffic is backed up from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to the Innerbelt Bridge.

It's also a good time to remember, if your windshield wipers are on, your headlights should be too.

