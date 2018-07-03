Fox Recipe Box: Strawberry Brownie Tart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's a sweet treat that can be topped anyway you like, including patriotic looking fruit for the 4th of July. Culinary instructor Stefanie Paganini showed Fox 8's Wayne Dawson how a tart and brownie combine to create for a heavenly dessert.

Click here to see Stefanie's upcoming class schedule at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking.

Strawberry Brownie Tart

Tart Dough

½ cup granulated sugar

2 cups All Purpose Flour

7 oz. unsalted butter, chopped and chilled

1 tsp. lemon zest

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 large egg

¼ cup strawberry jam

Place into a food processor sugar, flour, salt and lemon zest and pulse the processor to combine the ingredients. Add cold pulse and pulse to combine until it resembles large cornmeal. Add the egg and pulse just to combine. Be careful not to over mix it.

Remove dough and flatten into a disk. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for 15 minutes.

Remove dough and roll out to ¼ inch thick. Place into a 9 inch tart pan. Save the scraps for the top of the tart by putting them back together into a flattened disk and wrapping them back in the plastic wrap and putting back into the refrigerator until you are ready to make the top.

Place tart pan into a preheated oven at 350 degrees and partially bake shell for 10 minutes. Remove shell from oven and allow to cool. Spread bottom of shell with strawberry jam.

Brownie Filling

2 ¼ cup ground walnuts

2/3 cup sugar

¼ cup cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

3 large eggs

Garnish:

1 quart fresh strawberries

Mix all ingredients together until smooth and place into cooled partially baked tart shell.

Bake filled tart in a preheated 350 degree oven for 25-35 minutes until a toothpick inserted into the brownie filling comes out clean.

Top with sliced strawberries.