Dog that played Duke in Bush’s Baked Beans commercials dies

APOPKA, Fla.– The dog that played Duke in the Bush’s Baked Beans commercial has died.

The pooch, whose real name is Sam, lived with an animal trainer in Florida. He was suffering from an aggressive cancer and was euthanized on June 27, a family friend said.

Duke Bush was known for trying to sell the secret family recipe behind his owner’s back. Bush’s Baked Beans said it’s worked with several dogs and Sam has not appeared in ads in years.

“We continue to be overwhelmed by fan interest and their love of Duke. The relationship between Jay and his beloved dog Duke is the embodiment of the BUSH’S brand, and has been a part of our family story for more than 20 years,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are saddened by the news of his passing and are grateful to have had him depict Duke. Because Duke is iconic to BUSH’S and so adored by our fans, we will continue to use him in our ads.”