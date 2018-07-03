Couple turning pain into something inspirational after UH fertility clinic malfunction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Earlier this year, hundreds of patients heard the devastating news that their frozen eggs and embryos were destroyed at University Hospitals fertility clinic.

A catastrophic failure in a storage tank destroyed 4-thousand embryos.

One local family who is going through that loss is hoping to take their pain and turn it into something great, all while helping to inspire other families affected by this tragedy.

Our Stefani Schaefer has their story.

If you were affected by this and would like your story included in the mural, you can send an email to: becauseofyou@4walls.com