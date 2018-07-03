Body camera: Canton officer saves newborn with CPR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio - Caught on tape: A police officer springs into action and performs CPR to save the life of an eight week old baby boy in Canton.

It happened early Monday morning in the 600 block of Alan Page Drive.

A Canton Police officer’s body camera shows him responding to a 911 call from a mother who said her baby wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse.

The officer immediately performed CPR on the baby until medics arrived.

The baby was taken to Aultman Hospital where he is recovering.

The mother is heard telling police that he was born over two months premature.