Ashtabula County teen missing for two years is reunited with family

ANDOVER, Ohio– An Astabula County teen missing for two years was reunited with her family on Tuesday.

Caprice Schlageter was 16 years old when she left her house near Andover on Nov. 26, 2016 and never returned. The was reported missing to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Marshals joined the search in June and soon after, Caprice contacted authorities and said she wanted to return home. The 18-year-old met investigators at the Ashtabula County Juvenile Diversion Center Tuesday morning.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome. When we joined this investigation we were very much concerned about her well-being, and now she has been safely reunited with her family,” said Pete Elliott, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio, in a news release on Tuesday.

The missing person’s case is closed, but authorities continue to investigate what happened over the last two years.

Caprice was featured on FOX 8’s missing person segment with Amanda Berry last year.