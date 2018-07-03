LIVE video: Iconic LeBron James banner coming down in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 30: A general view of a new LeBron James banner outside Quicken Loans Arena before a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks on October 30, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The iconic Nike LeBron James banner will come down today.

According to Sherwin-Williams, the banner hanging on the Global Headquarters Wall in downtown Cleveland will start to come down at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Following the removal, Sherwin-Williams said it is evaluating other options for the wall.

James’ agency announced Sunday that he will leave the Cleveland Cavaliers after agreeing to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 2,600-pound banner posted on the Sherwin-Williams Global Headquarters Wall was originally installed in 2014 when James returned to Cleveland from the Miami Heat.

Nike designed the mural, which shows James from behind.  He extends his arms outward as a puff of white powder lingers in the air.  “Cleveland” is boldly displayed on the back of his jersey.

