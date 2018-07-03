8 best places to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND– There are fireworks shows through Northeast Ohio this week, but if you’re looking for the best on Fourth of July, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s our list of the top places to watch fireworks on Independence Day:

Cliff Drive, Cleveland

Just west of Edgewater Beach, this spot offers an elevated view. Plus, you can see Cleveland and Lakewood’s shows. Cleveland starts at dusk and Lakewood at 9:30 p.m.

Euclid Beach Park, Cleveland

For a more understated fireworks experience, go to this park on the east side. In the distance, you can see fireworks shows from several surrounding cities.

The Flats, Cleveland

Light Up the Lake launches from the mouth of the Cuyahoga River. Head down early, get a drink and kick back on one of the restaurant patios.

Geneva-on-the-Lake

Make a day of it at Geneva-on-the-Lake: live music, tethered hot air balloon rides and the winery. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. at the golf course. Parking is limited so get there early.

High rises on Edgewater Drive, Cleveland

If you’re lucky enough to live in one of the high-rise apartments on the Gold Coast, then you already know about the spectacular view. From the roof tops, you can see fireworks from more than a dozen cities at the same time.

Lakewood Park, Lakewood

It can get a little crowded, but Lakewood’s fireworks are worth it in this beautiful park along the lake, complete with its signature Solstice Steps. Show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Perry’s Monument, Put-in-Bay

The fireworks are set off from a barge in the middle of the bay. Camp out on the Perry’s Victory lawn or along the seawall for a breathtaking show over Lake Erie.

Water Works Park, Port Clinton

Aren’t fireworks better when they’re over the lake? The show starts at 10 p.m., and City Beach or Water Works Park offer top views.

