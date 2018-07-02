Willoughby bank robbed by man wearing helmet, carrying gas can

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – A man wearing a motorcycle helmet and carrying a gas can robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Som Center Road in Willoughby Monday.

The suspected entered the bank at 2:24 p.m. Employees asked him to take the helmet off as he stood in the middle of the lobby. He refused, finally demanding all of the cash from the teller drawers. He threatened to douse the tellers and the building with gasoline.

He was given cash and ran from the bank, across Som Center, in the area of Halle Drive.

A witness told police the suspect was driving a white Lexus sedan. A number of police officers saw the car driving at a high rate of speed toward the city of Euclid.

Anyone who can identify the suspect in the photos above is asked to contact Detectives Burrington and Bertone at 440-953-4210 and use the reference number 18-18641.