Trumbull County man charged after dog dies from heat stroke

NILES- The Niles Police Department has charged a Trumbull County man after his dog reportedly died from heat stroke.

Niles police officers were called to the home on Clay Street Friday around 5 p.m. for a report of a dog left outside without water or shelter in the extreme temperatures.

Upon arriving, officers discovered the dog had passed away. Tests by a local veterinary hospital determined the dog died from heat stroke.

A warrant was issued for 37-year-old Johnnie B. Murray. He has been charged under Goddard’s Law with animal cruelty, which is a felony 5 offense. Murray turned himself into police Monday afternoon and is being processed in the Trumbull County jail.

The police department wants to remind pet owners, “Please do not leave your pets outside for extended periods of time in the heat, especially without shelter from the sun and an adequate water supply Also, do not leave your pets inside of an unattended car without air conditioning,. Even with the windows cracked, the interior of a vehicle can reach temperatures over 120 degrees.”

Goddard’s Law was created due to the efforts of FOX 8’s legendary meteorologist Dick Goddard. The law increased the penalty for companion animal abuse from a misdemeanor to a felony.