‘Time to take over the city’: Cleveland Browns step up to take King James’ throne

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Shortly after news broke that LeBron James is heading to the Lakers, some other Cleveland athletes said they’re ready to take his throne.

The Cleveland Browns.

The team failed to win a game in 2017, and ended the 2016 season 1-15. But a few players were pretty optimistic in their tweets after King James’ announcement.

@KingJames if you don’t want to take your throne with you I’ll take it.. — Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) July 2, 2018

Time for me to take the throne! #kirkoland — Christian Kirksey (@Kirko58) July 2, 2018

Time to take over the city … #WeUpNext #DawgPound — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) July 2, 2018

King James’ agency announced Sunday night that he’d signed a 4-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This is the third time in eight years James has changed teams. He returned to the Cavs in 2014 after four seasons in Miami.

The 33-year-old had previously said he wanted to finish his career in Ohio, and although he’s leaving home again, Cleveland fans are more forgiving after he ended the city’s 52-year sports championship drought in 2016.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here

More on the Cavs here