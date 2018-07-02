Three teens indicted in murder of 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three people have been indicted in the murder of 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson.

Ce’Matizea Andrews, 19, Davontae Nettles, 19, and Aaron George, 18, each face nine charges including of aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder and felonious assault in the case.

It’s alleged that the three teens, along with a juvenile, were in a black car that was involved in the shootout on Lee Road and Cloverside Avenue on June 20. The shootout occurred between those in the vehicle and two juveniles standing on the sidewalk. The three juveniles, ages 16 to 17 have also been charged.

The juveniles each face 10 charges, including of aggravated murder, murder and criminal endangering.

The state intends to file a motion to relinquish jurisdiction to have the juvenile cases transferred to the Court of Common Pleas.

The crossfire killed Nicholson, who was sitting in her mother’s vehicle with her 20-year-old sister. Her mother was picking up her teenage son from DNA Boxing Club when it happened.

