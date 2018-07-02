Bond set at $1 million suspect in hit-skip that killed Mentor officer

MENTOR, Ohio — The suspect in the hit-skip crash that killed a Mentor police officer appeared in court Monday morning.

Brian Anthony, 24, of Kirtland, faces charges of tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of an accident.

During the hearing, prosecutors asked for a $5 million bond. The judge set it at $1 million and ordered house arrest.

Officer Mathew Mazany, a 14-year veteran of the Mentor Police Department, was hit by a Jeep while helping with a traffic stop on the side of Route 2 around 1 a.m. Sunday. The driver of the Jeep didn’t stop and fled the scene. Mazany was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anthony was arrested after investigators found the Jeep involved in the hit-skip at Mentor Lagoons Marina a few hours after the incident.

Services for Mazany are set for Monday.

Continuing coverage.