Suspect in brutal ice cream shop attack turns himself in

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Fox 8 ITEAM has learned that a suspect in a vicious assault has surrendered to police.

Richmond Heights police say that Derrell Allen, 25, surrendered to them Monday.

Police had a warrant out for Allen’s arrest.

They say earlier this month he attacked his ex-lover as she worked. Security video shows her dragged from the front of the store to the back by her hair. She’s led into an office, and the man can be seen beating her and threatening her with a gun.

He was already wanted for domestic violence in Lorain County when the Richmond Heights attack occurred.

