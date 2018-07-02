× Ohio House approves suicide training for schools bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio House of Representatives unanimously passed House Bill 502 Monday, which calls for the improvement of suicide training in schools.

The bill would require public school employees to undergo training in youth suicide awareness and prevention every two years. The training can be completed online, with DVD’s or in person.

The bill was introduced by State Representative Marline Anielski (R-Walton Hills). The training would be given to nurses, teachers, counselors, school psychologists, administrators, and anyone else the schools deem necessary.

The bill will now go to the Senate for its consideration.

