Nike removing LeBron banner this week; Sherwin-Williams ‘is evaluating other options’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ask no more: Nike plans to remove the infamous LeBron James banner this week.

James’ agency announced Sunday that he will leave the Cleveland Cavaliers after agreeing to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 2,600-pound banner posted on the Sherwin-Williams Global Headquarters Wall was originally installed in 2014 when James returned to Cleveland from the Miami Heat.

Nike designed the mural, which shows James from behind. He extends his arms outward as a puff of white powder lingers in the air. “Cleveland” is boldly displayed on the back of his jersey.

LeBron's decision to leave Cleveland again prompted many questions about if the banner would be removed and who should replace LeBron.

Sherwin-Williams said Monday they are now "evaluating other options" for the wall.

