Missing: Simeon Hunter

SANDUSKY -- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Simeon Hunter, 17, was last seen June 17 in Sandusky.

He's registered as endangered with the Ohio Attorney General's Office. He is 5'3" tall and weighs 120 pounds.

He has both ears pierced and may have cut his hair short on the sides.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Office at 419-625-7951.

