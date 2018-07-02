Missing adult alert issued for Trumbull County man with history of memory loss

WARREN, Ohio– Authorities in Trumbull County are asking for helping locating a missing man.

David Richards, 67, was last seen by coworkers at about 8 a.m. on Sunday on Shaffer Road in Warren.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said Richards has a history of strokes and memory loss. Police are concerned for his safety because of increased temperatures.

Richards is 5 foot 7 and weighs 195. He is likely driving a taupe 2007 Pontiac G5 with Ohio license plate HJB3060.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.