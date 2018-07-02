Long-time Cleveland columnist Dick Feagler dies at 79

CLEVELAND— Dick Feagler, a columnist and TV personality in Cleveland for five decades, died on Sunday. He was just shy of his 80th birthday.

Feagler wrote for the Cleveland Press, the Akron Beacon Journal, Cleveland Magazine and The Plain Dealer. He also spent time at Channel 3 and hosted his own talk show on WVIZ called “Feagler and Friends.” He retired in 2013.

The Cleveland native won countless awards over the course of his career, including a Peabody Award in 1991. He was inducted into the Press Club of Cleveland Hall of Fame in 1994.