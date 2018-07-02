× LeBron James travels to Italy after signing deal with Lakers

CLEVELAND– LeBron James is already celebrating his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Monday, he landed in Italy and was seen carrying a purple exercise ball onto a yacht in Postiano, TMZ reported.

It’s been a busy few days for LeBron.

LeBron James Celebrates Lakers Deal In Italy, Breaks Out the Yacht! https://t.co/LiO708BdQT — TMZ (@TMZ) July 2, 2018

Last week, he was vacationing with family in the Caribbean and went cliff diving with his son, Bronny. On Friday, he opted out of his final year with the Cavaliers.

Then he traveled to LA and signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers on Sunday.

