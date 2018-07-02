LeBron James travels to Italy after signing deal with Lakers

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers speaks to the media after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors during Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 110-102. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– LeBron James is already celebrating his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Monday, he landed in Italy and was seen carrying a purple exercise ball onto a yacht in Postiano, TMZ reported.

It’s been a busy few days for LeBron.

Last week, he was vacationing with family in the Caribbean and went cliff diving with his son, Bronny. On Friday, he opted out of his final year with the Cavaliers.

Then he traveled to LA and signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers on Sunday.

