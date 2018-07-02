Indians pitcher Danny Salazar out for season after shoulder surgery

Pitcher Danny Salazar #31 of the Cleveland Indians makes his way to the dugout after being taken off the mound by manager Terry Francona during the sixth inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on August 10, 2017 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND– Indians pitcher Danny Salazar will miss the rest of the season, the club announced on Monday.
The righty underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in Dallas, Texas Monday morning. He will not be able to throw for 12 to 16 weeks.
Salazar has been on the disabled list all season.
