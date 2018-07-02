I TEAM: What LeBron leaving means to your wallet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has found you don’t have to be a basketball fan to feel the impact of Cavs star LeBron James going to play in L.A.

Taxes on his salary plus Cavs tickets and parking fees and hotel rates all add up to help pay for your roads and safety forces and more.

So the I TEAM did some digging with folks familiar with the city budget.

In 2017, the city took in more than $9 million just in entertainment taxes. Now, some estimates show that could drop by about half.

In short, LeBron will likely be replaced by a player earning less money. The team could end up selling fewer tickets. The Cavs could have fewer games if they don’t make the playoffs or go far in the playoffs.

Statewide, there could be an impact too. LeBron reportedly had been earning more than $30 million a year. Just that salary alone could be responsible for $1.6 million in state income tax.

News of LeBron James leaving also puts a new spotlight on massive renovations at the Q. Renovations costing tens of millions of dollars in public money. Long before now, this project sparked a fierce debate. Is it public money well spent?

Councilman Michael Polensek said, "When you don't have great sports teams, or now you lose a superstar, you heard in the last day, panic setting in."

Polensek says all this shows why downtown leaders need to do more to develop downtown in ways that do not rely on sports teams.

He said,"Should we develop the lakefront at a much quicker pace? Growing the footprint of Cleveland State University, maybe the Playhouse District. So you create these year-round jobs."

Polensek wonders if the City will have to use reserve money to make up for the losses from LeBron leaving.

City Hall has not said how it will replace the tax money. But the Mayor’s office did issue a statement saying, in part,

“Downtown Cleveland is home to over 15,000 residents - with more than 5,000 new residents since 2010 - and continues to grow. The City along with its private and public sector partners have invested in the redevelopment of Public Square, lakefront beaches and revitalized Lake Erie and Cuyahoga River waterfronts.” The statement ended with, “While LeBron James will be missed, Downtown Cleveland will continue to thrive as a world-class place to visit; live; eat; work; play and do business.”

