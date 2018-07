Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Saxophonist Andre Cavor is making a name for himself in the world of contemporary urban jazz music. Earlier this year Andre released his 1st album 'Road Trip' and his music is getting airplay all over the U.S. and in the U.K.

