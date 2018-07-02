FBI: Suspect facing terrorism charges for allegedly planning July 4 attack in downtown Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An individual has been arrested and charged with attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization for planning an attack on July 4 in downtown Cleveland.

According to a press release from the Cleveland Division of the FBI, a press conference will be held Monday morning to release details.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen Anthony, U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman, Cleveland police Chief Calvin Williams and officials from the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force will be at the 9:15 a.m. press conference.

