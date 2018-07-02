× Euclid man files lawsuit saying staff and inmates treated poorly at county jail

CLEVELAND – A Euclid man has filed a lawsuit against the Cuyahoga County jail stating staff, including medical employees, and inmates treated him poorly and also alleges the water at the facility made him ill.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Cuyahoga County Common Please Court by Atty.David Malik on behalf of Cecil Fluker .

Last August, Fluker was incarcerated at the jail on allegations he violated a protection order. The charge was dismissed in June.

“ Inmates such as Cecil Fluker are treated poorly and inconsistent with best corrections practices,” the suit states.

“Corrections staff is treated poorly and inconsistent with best corrections and administrative practices.Medical staff is treated poorly and inconsistent with best administrative and medical practices.

Jail staff has historically been treated poorly and outside the bounds of best practices specifically by the Defendants Director of Regional Corrections, Kenneth V. Mills, the Warden Eric J. Ivey and Sheriff Clifford Pinkney. “

A county spokeswoman told the I-Team they are reviewing the lawsuit, which also alleges there are also “abuses of the medical and corrections staff.”

Fluker alleges in the lawsuit that he got sick from drinking water provided in the jail to inmates.

“The water was determined by jail staff and others to even be discolored and tainted. This tainted and discolored water came from water pipes inside the jail and it was knowingly allowed to exist within the jail by Defendants,” the suit states. “The conduct described herein within this Complaint constitutes willful, wanton and reckless conduct by Defendants, the jail management.”

Fluker is requesting damages in excess of $25,000. He is also asking for a jury trial.