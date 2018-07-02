Did someone say sale? LeBron merchandise can be had for big discounts now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Inside the Cavaliers Team Shop Monday at Quicken Loans Arena a certain sadness hung in the air, felt by both employees and fans.

“I’m disappointed,” said Tim Bouhall. “Wanted to see him stay. I don’t think the Cavs will be the same next year.”

Soon after it was announced that Lebron James was leaving Cleveland for Los Angeles all of the #23 merchandise was discounted.

Everything, including cups, stuffed dolls, and team replica jerseys has been marked down 40%.

“We’re quite sad yea about Lebron leaving,” said Brendan O’Donnell, who brought his two young sons to the store.

Similar sales were happening across NE Ohio.

Fox 8 found jerseys marked down to just $25 at Dicks Sporting Goods in Westlake.

However, this time around, there are no plans to burn, stomp or trash the King James gear.

Fans say they plan to hold on to it and the memories.

Outside the Q Lorenzo Sheperd said he’s sad to see Lebron leave, but also grateful for the positive impact he’s leaving behind, turning Cleveland into Believeland.

“The day he came back it was like the city lit up,” said Lorenzo. “The overall perspective he gives Clevelanders, the pride he gives them, so I don’t think a whole lot of people are mad this time.”

Some fans say it’s just time to dream new dreams and hope some of that championship success rubs off on our other teams.

“Maybe the Browns can make a come back now so we’re keeping our fingers crossed,” said O’Donnell. “Maybe the Indians...Go Cleveland.”