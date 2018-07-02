Cleveland terror suspect makes first appearance in federal court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The terror suspect arrested Sunday for plotting to carry out an attack on downtown Cleveland on the Fourth of July made his first appearance in federal court Monday.

This was the first time the public was able to see Demterius Nathaniel Pitts.

He entered wearing a gray T-shirt, khaki shorts and black and white sneakers - the same clothing he was wearing when FBI agents arrested him Sunday afternoon.

He was also seen reading, for the first time, the 30-page complaint detailing conversations that he had with undercover FBI agents who thwarted this attack.

**To read the entire 30-page complaint against Pitts, click here**

Pitts gave the judge a one-word answer of “yes” when asked if he understood the charges against him and to confirm that he wanted a court-appointed federal attorney to defend him.

Federal prosecutors say Pitts expressed a desire to join Al Qaeda and kill US citizens, including military personnel and their families.

This all came to light as he told the undercover FBI agent of his plot to conduct a July 4 attack on Voinovich Park, where the fireworks are set off every year in downtown Cleveland.

Other targets Pitts identified were St. John Cathedral, the federal building and The U.S. Coast Guard station.

The 48-year-old is a US citizen and Philadelphia native but became radicalized. He is also known by the names Abdur Raheem Rafeeq and Salah ad-Deem Osama Waleed.

Pitts has been on the FBI’s radar for a couple of years but was not introduced to the undercover FBI agent who he believed to be an Al Qaeda brother until this year .

The FBI declined to say if Pitts had access to or was capable of making an explosive. It’s still not clear if agents plan to search his home in Maple Heights

He is facing one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and he faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison if he is convicted.

He’s due back in court on July 5 at 10am for a pre-trial hearing at the federal courthouse in downtown Cleveland.

