After Decision 3.0, what happens to LeBron banner in downtown Cleveland?

Now that LeBron James is taking his talents west, what will become of his banner in downtown Cleveland?

It likely won’t see a fate similar to the original ‘We Are All Witnesses’ LeBron banner. That banner was unceremoniously torn down from the side of the Sherwin-Williams Company Global Headquarters in 2010 after LeBron decided to leave Cleveland and play for the Miami Heat.

A new LeBron 2,600-pound banner was installed in 2014, when he came back to Cleveland. Nike designed that mural, which shows James from behind. He extends his arms outward as a puff of white powder lingers in the air. “Cleveland” is boldly displayed on the back of his jersey

It came down temporarily for three months during the Republican National Convention. It was then updated to include a Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy patch to the back collar of LeBron’s jersey.

But now what?

Sherwin Williams tweeted a big thank-you to LeBron Sunday after his announcement was made.

It said: “Thanks for the memories, @KingJames. The Ceremonial Gold you brought Cleveland will forever be in our hearts. May your future be as bright as you made the last 4 years in Cleveland. #CLE #JustAKidFromAkron”

But no plans have been announced for what will go up next or when the banner will come down.

Social media users have a few ideas:

James’ agency announced Sunday that he agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers. The game’s best all-around player and biggest star will now lead a young team that has been overmatched in recent years while rebuilding but will instantly rise with James.

This is the third time in eight years James has changed teams. He returned to the Cavs in 2014 after four seasons in Miami.

The 33-year-old had previously said he wanted to finish his career in Ohio, and although he’s leaving home again, Cleveland fans are more forgiving after he ended the city’s 52-year sports championship drought in 2016.

