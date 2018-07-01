Wayne County officer hit by car while directing traffic

MT. EATON, Ohio– A police officer was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Wayne County Saturday night.

It happened on US 250 at state Route 94 in Mt. Eaton just after 11 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a man was driving eastbound when he approached the flashing light at the intersection and hit the officer, who was directly traffic.

The officer, identified as Patrolman Joseph Clark, was flown to Akron City Hospital with serious injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, the highway patrol said. Charges are pending against the 28-year-old driver.

Clark, 51, has worked in law enforcement for more than 15 years and joined the Mt. Easton Police Department in February 2014.