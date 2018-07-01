Visitation is today for fallen Mentor police officer

MENTOR, Ohio– The visitation for fallen Mentor police officer Mathew Mazany will be held Sunday afternoon.

Mazany, 41, was helping with a traffic stop on Route 2 on June 24 when he was hit by a car. The driver left the scene and was arrested later that day.

Visitation is open to the public from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Monreal Funeral Home on Curtis Boulevard in Eastlake.

There is a private service for family members and the law enforcement community at 10 a.m. Monday. Members of the public will not be admitted.

After the private service, a police escort is set to lead the procession from Monreal Funeral Home to the Mentor High School Fine Arts Center for the public service.

The procession route will go west on Curtis, north on SR 91 to SR 20, east on SR 20 to SR 615 then north to the north drive of Mentor High School.

The public can pay their respects at the funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday at the Mentor Fine Arts Center on Center Street.

Donations to the Mathew Mazany Memorial Fund can be made at any Fifth Third Bank branch.

Continuing coverage of this story here