Start planning now for longest lunar eclipse of the century

CLEVELAND– The longest lunar eclipse of the century happens later this month, but you’ll need to start making travel plans if you want to see it.

The “blood moon” eclipse is on July 27. The total phase will last 1 hour and 43 minutes, according to NASA. The entire event will be nearly 4 hours long, and the moon will be a deep red or reddish brown color.

The problem is the once-in-a-lifetime lunar eclipse will not be visible in North America. Those in South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia can catch the view.

The next time a lunar eclipse is visible in North America is Jan. 21, 2019. The best view will be on the West Coast.