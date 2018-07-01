Reports: LeBron James’ representatives to meet with 76ers

LOS ANGELES– The so-called Summer of LeBron is off to a big start.

LeBron James opted out of the final year of his contract with the Cavaliers on Friday, becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, he and his agent Rich Paul spoke with Cleveland general manager Koby Altman.

LeBron’s representatives plan to meet with the Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles on Sunday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. The four-time league MVP himself will not attend.

For today's meeting, Sixers will meet with LeBron James' reps, sources tell ESPN. James will not attend this meeting. https://t.co/KJGS0xp5Yy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

James is also expected to speak with the Lakers while in LA, where he owns two homes. The Lakers have enough cap space to sign him and another star player, but Paul George, who they were also hoping to land, decided to stay in Oklahoma City.

George’s choice could persuade James to sign a short-term deal with the Cavs.

