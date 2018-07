CLEVELAND-Shortly after his agent announced he would be taking his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James posted a special message to his hometown on Instagram.

In his Instagram story, LeBron said,” Thank you Northeast Ohio for an incredible 4 seasons. This will always be home.”

Sunday evening, Klutch Sports Group, LeBron James’ sports management agency, released a statement saying that James has signed a 4-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This is the third time in eight years James has changed teams. He returned to the Cavs in 2014 after four seasons in Miami. ***continuing coverage here***