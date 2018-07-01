Heat wave continues through Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Very warm and humid evening with a few clouds drifting in from showers and storms along the Ohio River Valley. Tonight temperatures will dip down into the low 70’s. It’ll be another hot one tomorrow as most of us will top out in the low 90’s once again. A little relief in the form of showers and storms arrive in the afternoon. Not expecting any to turn severe.

It was scorcher Sunday! Temperatures once again topped in the low 90’s. The record high in Cleveland of 95° set in 2002 remains…We were shy a degree coming in at 94. Expect temperatures in the low 90’s through Thursday. Another friendly reminder to be proactive, drink lots of water, find shade or AC and check on your elderly friends and pets! Also, PLEASE look before you lock!!! Temperatures inside your car increase VERY FAST!

Our heat wave continues through mid week.