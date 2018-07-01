Heat wave: another day in the 90s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Another scorcher on the way today! Temperatures will once again top in the low 90s.

Record high in Cleveland 95° set in 2002.

Plenty of sunshine expected again with high humidity, meaning it’ll feel like around 100° at times during the day.

Be proactive, drink lots of water, find shade or AC and check on your elderly friends and pets!

Please… Please… Please… Look before you lock!!! Temperatures inside your car increase VERY FAST even when the outside temperatures are in the mid 80’s. Check out the graph below.

We are in the process of adding on to the 6 days thus far @ 90°+ for the 2018 spring and summer season! Our next shot of rain arrives in the afternoon on Monday.

