CLEVELAND - Reaction to LeBron James' announcement that he has signed a 4-year contract with the LA Lakers came from all over Sunday evening:

Gone. A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Jul 1, 2018 at 5:13pm PDT

In a direct response to what happened the last time LeBron announced his "decision," a Kenston high alum posted this:

No burning jersey for Alec.

Some celebs and sports figures took to the internet after the announcement: