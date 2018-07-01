Fiery truck crash closes 90 westbound in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA COUNTY – A fiery crash in Ashtabula County has traffic backed up for miles Sunday afternoon.

The Ashtabula Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells Fox 8 that I90 westbound near mile marker 220 is closed, after a semi truck crashed and caught fire.

Travellers on the road report that traffic is backed up for miles and although the eastbound lanes are open, they are extremely slow.

Police and rescue crews are still on scene. We will be updating this story as soon as details are available.