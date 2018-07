CLEVELAND – Reaction to LeBron James’ decision to sign a 4-year contract with the LA Lakers was swift, heartfelt and at times, heartbreaking.

His hometown of Akron had this to say to their most famous son:

Akron knows that @KingJames is the greatest just as much for what he does on the court, as for what he does off it. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all you did and continue to do for our great city. Always #JustAKidFromAkron pic.twitter.com/Nw7iFOggpf — City of Akron, Ohio (@AkronOhioMayor) July 2, 2018

LeBron’s first appearance since making the decision to leave Cleveland for the LA Lakers will be on July 30, at the opening of his I Promise School in Akron.

There will be no further comment or press conference or welcome party for LeBron James in LA, according to a source familiar with his plans. His first public appearance after today’s news will be at the opening of his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio on July 30. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 2, 2018