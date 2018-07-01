× Algal bloom advisories remain for Lake Erie beaches in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND– If you’re planning to head to the beaches along Lake Erie on Sunday, you may want to think again.

There is an algal bloom advisory for the Edgewater, Huntington and Village Angela beaches, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That means the E.coli bacterial levels are estimated to exceed the water quality standard, making it unacceptable for swimming.

The beaches remain open for swimming until 7 p.m. Sunday, the Cleveland Metroparks said.

The Ohio Department of Health said contact with harmful algal bloom-infected water can cause rashes and skin blisters, and drinking it can result in diarrhea or vomiting, and difficulty breathing.

